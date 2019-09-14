DUFF, Elva Addie (nee HAWLEY) Age 84, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, on September 11, 2019, after a brave struggle with Parkinson's disease. She was born on January 3, 1935 in Sutton, Quebec. Her husband of 34 years C. Gordon Duff preceded her in death in 1993. Elva was a lifelong devoted teacher of literacy and language and inspired people of all ages. She was a beloved sister, mother and Nana. She will be sadly missed by her children, their spouses and grandchildren: Heather, Holly, Bruce, Alan, Lisa, Danny, Ian, Patrick, Angus, Rosemary; and by her siblings Katherine, Glenn, Doris, Joyce, Richard and beloved sister-in-law, Doreen. Elva's family would like to thank the loving staff of Trinity Care Village in Kitchener for their wonderful care. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. A Celebration of Life with be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Reception and interment to follow service. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Parkinson Canada or the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019