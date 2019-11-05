WEST, ELVA CATHERINE January 15, 1925 - November 2, 2019 Peacefully, at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, in her 95th year. Beloved wife of Ken for 72 years. Loving mother of Doug (Robin) of Orillia, Cathie (Jim Harvey) of Belleville and Brad (Tracy) of Cobourg. Predeceased by her eldest son David (Elaine), in 1972. Dear grandmother of Karl (Amber), Sarah, David (Blaire), Emily and Kelly. Great-grandmother of Briar, Levi and Miles. Special thanks to Dr. Mark Essak, Angel Targon RN, and to the wonderful staff at Palisade Gardens Retirement Community and the Northumberland Hills Hospital. Elva had a wide network of friends in Sault Ste. Marie, Lindsay and Englewood, Florida. She was an avid bridge player and had a wicked sense of humour! At Elva's request, there will be no service at this time. Memorial tributes may be left at the website of MacCoubrey Funeral Home (www.maccoubrey.com), Cobourg. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation www.heartandstroke.ca or the Northumberland Hills Hospital www.nhhfoundation.ca would be gratefully welcomed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 5, 2019