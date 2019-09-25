DIER, Elva Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Care Centre in Newmarket, at the age of 89. Predeceased by her loving husband and long life partner Fred. Survived by her children Sue and Tom (Nancy), her grandchildren Brandon (Lisa), Elizabeth and Meagan, her great-grandchildren Charlotte and Rachel and her little Daisy Dog. Elva, known as 'Keeta', and Fred ('Tec') owned and operated Camp Wakana, a summer camp for children, near Perry Sound. She was the unofficial summer mom and adored by all the campers and staff. Elva was an educator at Bayview Glen Elementary, in Toronto and Bernier Trail Elementary, in Scarborough. We invite those who knew Elva to an open service at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Dr., Newmarket, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, Visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time service at 2:00 p.m., followed by a reception. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 25, 2019