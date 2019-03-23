GARDHOUSE, ELVA E. Peacefully at Brampton Civic Hospital, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, Elva E. Gardhouse, at the age of 95 years, beloved wife of the late Carman Gardhouse. Loving mother of Russell and Agnes (deceased), Ken and Cathy, Marie and Bryan (deceased) Watts. Cherished grandmother of John and Claire, Daniel and Rosemarie. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton, on Monday evening 5 - 8 o'clock. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday morning, March 26th at 11 o'clock. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens, 1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Mayfield United Church, 12496 Dixie Rd., Caledon L7C 2L7. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019