HASSELFELDT, ELVA (nee COUGHEY) December 5, 1914 - March 25, 2020 At the grand age of 105, Elva passed away peacefully in her room at The Village of Humber Heights. She was the beloved wife of Edgar, for 46 years, and is survived by son Alan, his wife Gale, and grandchildren, Kimberly and Jeffrey. Elva was a gifted fibre artist, winning numerous prestigious awards across Canada for her hooked tapestries. Her greatest joy was to travel the world with Ed, gaining ideas for new projects from the people they met along the way and the stunning landscapes they saw. Elva's creativity, enthusiasm and willingness to share her knowledge inspired her many students. Her curiosity and sense of humour stayed with her until the end and Elva will be sorely missed by her many friends. Our thanks go out to the staff of Humber Heights, who cared so well for Elva over the last several years. Donations to the CNIB Foundation in her memory would be welcomed.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.