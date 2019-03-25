TITANIC, ELVINA JOYCE (nee LANGEVIN) Peacefully on March 23, 2019, in her 93rd year, at Camilla Care Community. Predeceased by her husband Walter. Survived by her children Allen, Cathy (Don), Carol (Kevin) and Glen (Barb). Sadly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the CATHOLIC CREMATION SERVICES, 6933 Tomken Road (Tomken Road and Derry Road), from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow within the funeral home in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Assumption Catholic Cemetery – Section 7. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2019