LONGO, ELVIRA April 26, 1938 - October 22, 2019 Annunciamo con dolore il decesso di Elvira Longo, tenendo conto del suo desiderio che verra' svolto un funerale in forma privata ossia con la presenza solo dei famigliari. La famiglia Longo ringrazia infinitamente tutte quelle persone che avrebbero voluto seguire il rito funebre. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Elvira Longo at age 81. She was born and raised in Cleto, Italy, 1 of 11 children to the late Luigi Longo and Raffaela Chiarello. She never married and spent most of her adult life as a caregiver, most especially as a mother figure helping raise her niece Gracie. She was a strong woman who throughout her life battled many health issues. She succumbed to illness on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Etobicoke General Hospital with family by her side. She is now resting in peace. Her wishes were for a private funeral with her family in attendance. For those wishing to have participated, the Longo family greatly thanks you for your expressions of sympathy and your prayers during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, we ask that any contributions be made to a charity of your choosing.

