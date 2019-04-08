Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELVIRA LORELLO. View Sign

LORELLO, ELVIRA 1919 - 2019 God called Elvira Lorello peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital with her grandson Danny by her side in her 100th year. She is now reunited in Heaven with her loving husband Tommaso. Beloved mother of Pasquale (Lucy), Italia (Joe Marciano), Letizia (Nick Iuglio) and Richard (Connie). Cherished nonna of Tony (Kelly), Mark (Brandee), Danny (Marie), Margaret (Paul), Leandra (Mario), Michelle (Alessandro) and Natalie (Matthew). Proud bisnonna of Sabrina (Justen), the late Nicholas, Joey, Anthony, Michael, Stefano, Adam, Thomas, Eliana, Brent, Josh, Fatimah and Mariam. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and directions may be found at



