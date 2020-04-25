ROSE, Elvira (nee SARAY) January 20, 1934 - April 11, 2020 With great sorrow and heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear mother on the morning of April 11, 2020. She is dearly missed by Steve, her partner of 50 years and who was always by her side. Loving mother of Michael (Doreen), Rosemary (Harold), Peter (Brenda), David (Diana), Christine and Anneliese. Proud and caring Oma of Jennifer, Conner, Jake, Jessica, Tye and great-grandmother to beautiful Kayla. Loving sister to Lottie and aunt to her many nieces and nephews in Manitoba, Seattle and Denmark. She will also be missed by her dear friends in Montreal. Predeceased by her brothers Louis and Bernhard and parents Stephen and Charlotte. Her children and family were her main focus through a long life and surrounded them all with love and care. A private gathering of immediate family has been held with cremation which followed. A celebration of Mom's life will be held at a point in the future when all the family can gather together safely and in person. As an expression of sympathy and if desired, please consider donations in her memory to Sick Kids Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store