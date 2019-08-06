Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELVIRA ZUCCARINI. View Sign Service Information Holy Cross Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7 (905)-889-7467 Obituary

ZUCCARINI, ELVIRA (nee VOLPI) December 12, 1936 – August 3, 2019 Born in Villa Lempa, Abruzzo, Italy Mom will always be remembered and loved by her children: Isabella (Tony), John (Claudia) and Robert (Marilena). Proud Nonna to Michael, Renee (Corey), Stefanie, Jonathan, Adrian, Christian and Melissa. Bisnonna to Jude and Oliver. She will be missed by her brother Flori (Caroline), nieces Christy and Katie and nephew Skye. Mom has reunited with her parents Vincenza and Aldovino and her beloved husband Vincenzo. Our thanks and gratitude for the love that was given to Mom by the people who cared for her: Sofia and Iman, who have become members of the family; and Edel, Gloria, Katherine and Yvonne from Village of Humber Heights. These ladies are truly angels and we are forever grateful for their love and support. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), on Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 12:00 to 1:15 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences and directions may be found at



