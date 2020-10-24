MOORE, ELWIN (AL) In loving memory of Elwin (Al) Charles Moore, on the 1st Anniversary of his passing, October 17, 2019. My father achieved many great things during his lifetime. He was a talented pilot and entrepreneur. He exuded positivity and warmth always, even during the direst of times and was generous to a fault. Dad valued family above all else and cherished time spent with them, especially his grandchildren. As the only daughter in a family of boys, I was and will remain a Daddy's girl. I feel you still by my side Dad - your humour, love and strength. You will always be deeply missed and remembered by your wife, children, grandchildren, sister, family and friends.



