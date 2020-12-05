MacDONALD, ELWOOD CAMPBELL Passed peacefully, at the age of 98, on November 5, 2020, at the Toronto Western Hospital, after a battle with cancer. Born to Frederick MacDonald and Mabel Handy and grew up in Toronto. He became friends with Bruce McLeod in public school and remained a close family friend and honorary "uncle" of the McLeod family. Elwood worked for Massey Ferguson for many years as a time keeper. He was an avid sports fan, loved to discuss the stock market and talk politics. Elwood will be laid to rest at Prospect Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army in Elwood's name.



