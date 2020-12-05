1/
ELWOOD CAMPBELL MacDONALD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELWOOD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MacDONALD, ELWOOD CAMPBELL Passed peacefully, at the age of 98, on November 5, 2020, at the Toronto Western Hospital, after a battle with cancer. Born to Frederick MacDonald and Mabel Handy and grew up in Toronto. He became friends with Bruce McLeod in public school and remained a close family friend and honorary "uncle" of the McLeod family. Elwood worked for Massey Ferguson for many years as a time keeper. He was an avid sports fan, loved to discuss the stock market and talk politics. Elwood will be laid to rest at Prospect Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army in Elwood's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved