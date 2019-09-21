Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELZBIETA (ELIZABETH) SOBOLEWSKI. View Sign Service Information Highland Funeral Home 3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST Scarborough , ON M1T 3K3 (416)-773-0933 Obituary

SOBOLEWSKI, ELZBIETA (ELIZABETH) March 8, 1930 - September 16, 2019 Born on March 8, 1930, in Tarnopol, Poland (now Ukraine) to Antoni Indyk and Maria (Lubas), Elizabeth was the youngest of five siblings - Zygmunt, Lucya, Henryka and Leon. At the age of 10, Elizabeth and her family suffered through the ravages of WWII in a Siberian labour camp. Following Amnesty, they were transported south to Uganda, Africa where they lived in a Polish settlement for six years. Following the war, Elizabeth and her family travelled to England. In 1952, she met and married the love of her life, Stanislaw (Stan) Sobolewski. After settling in Edinburgh Scotland, they welcomed daughter Irena (Lawrenson), and three years later, their son Roman. One year after immigrating to Canada in 1958, their daughter Krystyna (Roberts) joined the family. Elizabeth always put her husband, children, grandchildren and large extended family at the forefront of her life. Her welcoming smile, gentle nature and easy laughter turned her Bamber Court home into a gathering place for all to share love, laughter and copious amounts of her outstanding homemade Polish dishes. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Highland Funeral Home – Scarborough Chapel (3280 Sheppard Ave E., west of Warden Rd.). The Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., then all are invited to join us for a traditional Polish lunch. Elizabeth has filled the hearts of her children and their spouses, Ralph Lawrenson, Helen Sobolewski and Craig Fielding and her grandchildren, Deirdra Lawrenson, Caitlin and Lauren Roberts and Andrew Sobolewski. Her love and devotion and constant presence will be missed by so many, and we are united in our grief with family reaching across Canada, the USA and Poland. We silently honour all who have touched our beloved mother's heart. It is now time to rest after a very long, happy and fulfilling life. We love you, Mom (Babi).

