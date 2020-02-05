Home

Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Chapel of St. Joseph
EMANUELE Di FALCO Obituary
Di FALCO, EMANUELE Peacefully passed away on February 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Maria. Caring and devoted father to Ina and her husband John Miller and Giovanna and her husband Tom Lato. Proud Nonno to Andrew (Emily), Jessica (Josh), Daniella and Thomas and Bis-Nonno to Caden. Cherished brother to John Nunzio (the late Tonia) and brother-in-law to the late Tina, Pina, Sarina and Cece. Emanuele will be lovingly remembered in the hearts of many family and friends. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. The final rite of committal and entombment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (8361 Yonge St., Thornhill). If desired, donations to Alzheimer Society and the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2020
