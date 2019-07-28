Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EMIL BARBORA. View Sign Service Information Holy Cross Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7 (905)-889-7467 Obituary

BARBORA, EMIL Passed away peacefully with family by his side, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Mississauga Trillium Hospital, at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Irena for 51 years. Cherished father of Diana Barbora (Scott) and Alana Barbora-Cochrane (Brian). Grandchildren Amy (Manny), and Adam. Great-grandchildren Lilah, Elijah and Micah. Sister-in-law Irena Revtak and the late brother-in-law Ivan. Nieces and nephew; Jana, Karen (Joel) and John (Marlene). Great-nieces and nephews: Connor, Duncan, Jaaden, Jasmin, Meghan, Maaja, Mila and Ivy. Sister Anicka (Jozef), predeceased bother Gusto. Sister-in-law Julka, nieces and nephews; Lydka (Peter), Peter (Luba), Roman and Stanka. Great-nieces and nephew: Suzana, Kathy, Ivanka and Tomas and Aunt Emilia, who all reside in Slovakia. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME (211 Langstaff Road East, west of Bayview Ave), on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Evening prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will take place at THE BYZANTINE CATHOLIC SLOVAK CATHEDRAL OF THE NATIVITY OF THE MOTHER OF GOD (257 Shaw Street, Toronto), on Monday, July 29th, at 10:00 a.m. The final rite of committal will take place at HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC CEMETERY (8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Byzantine Cathohlic Slovak Cathedral of the Nativity of the Mother of God. Online codolences and directions may be found at



