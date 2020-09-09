EMILIA CONTE

CONTE, EMILIA (nee SALTARELLI) It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, Emilia. Emilia passed peacefully on September 4, 2020, at 92 years of age. She was born February 25, 1928, in Minturno, Province of Latina, Italy. She was predeceased by her loving husband Salvatore. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughters, nieces and nephews, and friends. First and foremost, Emilia loved her family. She was an extraordinary mother and human being, she was both beautiful on the inside and out. She was a wonderful strong, intelligent woman who was always welcoming with a big smile and kind words, and would have done anything within her power to help people. Her passions were cooking and gardening and she loved to share the bounty, you couldn't leave her house empty handed. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, which lit up her face and the room she was in. Her Faith gave her strength and comfort especially during her illness, going to Mass filled her soul with joy. We would like to thank the pallliative care staff who cared for her in her last days at home before her death. Also, a special thank you to Rachel, who cared for her every Thursday for the past 2 years. We will always cherish the memories of our Mother. We will miss her and love her forever. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m., at G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Avenue, Etobicoke. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Nativity of our Lord, 480 Rathburn Road, Etobicoke. Due to COVID regulations, you must register for a visitation time slot, as well as for Mass. This can be done at www.hogle.ca
. As an expression of sympathy, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Society and Dorothy Ley Hospice.