1/1
EMILIA CONTE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EMILIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONTE, EMILIA (nee SALTARELLI) It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, Emilia. Emilia passed peacefully on September 4, 2020, at 92 years of age. She was born February 25, 1928, in Minturno, Province of Latina, Italy. She was predeceased by her loving husband Salvatore. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughters, nieces and nephews, and friends. First and foremost, Emilia loved her family. She was an extraordinary mother and human being, she was both beautiful on the inside and out. She was a wonderful strong, intelligent woman who was always welcoming with a big smile and kind words, and would have done anything within her power to help people. Her passions were cooking and gardening and she loved to share the bounty, you couldn't leave her house empty handed. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, which lit up her face and the room she was in. Her Faith gave her strength and comfort especially during her illness, going to Mass filled her soul with joy. We would like to thank the pallliative care staff who cared for her in her last days at home before her death. Also, a special thank you to Rachel, who cared for her every Thursday for the past 2 years. We will always cherish the memories of our Mother. We will miss her and love her forever. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m., at G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Avenue, Etobicoke. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Nativity of our Lord, 480 Rathburn Road, Etobicoke. Due to COVID regulations, you must register for a visitation time slot, as well as for Mass. This can be done at www.hogle.ca. As an expression of sympathy, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Society and Dorothy Ley Hospice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
(416) 251-7531
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved