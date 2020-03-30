|
DeCAROLIS, EMILIA (EMILY) Passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in her 89th year, surrounded by those who loved her the most. Beloved wife of the late Jerry DeCarolis. A mother to four children. Fabulous Noni to 10 grandchildren. Nurturing Big-Noni to 6 great-grandchildren who will grow up knowing how Emily touched the hearts of everyone she met and stories of the city girl from Toronto being whisked away to Norfolk County by her new husband and the life she built with him on the tobacco farm. Cremation has taken place with a Catholic service being held at a later date. She will be forever loved and missed dearly for her strength and blinding love. Arrangements entrusted to THE FERRIS FUNERAL HOME, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe (519-426-1314). For those who wish, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or Diabetes Canada, would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.ferrisfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2020