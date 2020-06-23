Emilia GULYCZ
GULYCZ, Emilia In loving memory of Emilia Gulycz, a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. Emilia was a strong, supportive, loving, beautiful soul. She left us peacefully, on June 20, 2020 and passed how she had hoped, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. Emilia was predeceased by her husband Teodor, her son Nick and her son-in-law Russ. Emilia sadly leaves behind sons Peter (Cheryl), Michael (Veronica), daughter Marusia and niece Sarah. Visitation will be held at the Cardinal Funeral Home (92 Annette Street, east of Keele, 416-762-8141) on Tuesday June 23 from 4-7 p.m. Panachyda at 7 p.m. Funeral to be held on Wednesday June 24 at 10 a.m. at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Holy Protection, 30 Leeds Street, Toronto. Interment to follow at St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery, 1280 Dundas Street West, Oakville. Online condolences may be made at cardinalfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Diabetes Canada.


Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cardinal Funeral Homes
92 Annette Street
Toronto, ON M6P 1N6
(416) 762-8141
