AMMENDOLIA, EMILIO Born in Reggio Calabria, Italy, on August 9, 1927, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Downsview Long Term Care Facility. He will now join his loving wife, Concetta Ammendolia, in heaven. He will be missed by his children: Angela (Sam), Anna (Osvaldo), Giuseppina (Joseph), Louisa (Tom), Vince (Androulla), and Carlo (Barbara). Proud grandfather to 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren with another on the way. He will be remembered by all other extended family and friends and his humour and energetic spirit will never be forgotten. Visitation will be held at DeMarco Funeral Home, 3725 Keele St., Toronto, on Sunday, March 1st, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 222 Ridley Blvd., Toronto, on Monday, March 2nd. Entombment to follow at Westminster Cemetery, 5830 Bathurst St., Toronto. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020