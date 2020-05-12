EMILIO MANARIN
1926 - 2020
MANARIN, EMILIO December 21, 1926 – Sunday May 10, 2020 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 93. He will be forever missed by Andreina, his wife of 59 years and his daughters, Karen (John) and Fulvia. Born in Valvasone, Italy, Emilio immigrated to Canada in 1951 in search of a brighter future. An unparalleled worker, Emilio supervised the brickwork on many buildings in Toronto and Southern Ontario during his incredible 66 years in the industry, before retiring at 89 years of age. Emilio was passionate about his work, garden and cottage life. He was dedicated to his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Predeceased by his brother Gianni, Emilio is survived by his sister, Elvira (late Marino), sister-in-law Rina and brothers-in-law, Franco (Mirta), and Maurizio (Maria Teresa). Nonno Emilio will be dearly missed by his loving grandchildren, Kristian, Elsa, Alexander, Liam and Hilary. Devoted uncle to Sergio (Mary) and Alfio (Patricia), Vanda (Roberto), Lucio (Martyne). Emilio is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy and numerous friends and relatives. The family wishes to thank the staff of Humber River Hospital (HRH) and his PSWs, for their compassionate support in recent weeks. Due to the current global pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held. A memorial Mass celebrating Emilio's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HRH. Arrangements entrusted to Fratelli Vescio Funeral Homes, 905-850-3332.

Published in Toronto Star on May 12, 2020.
May 12, 2020
Please accept our sincere condolence on the passing of a dear husband, father (father-in-law), grandfather, brother (brother-in-law). Emilio will be remembered with great respect and fondness.

Sincerely,
Enzo, Joan and the De Luca family
Joan & Enzo De Luca
Friend
