Service Information Jerrett Funeral Homes 660 Kennedy Road Toronto , ON M1K2B5 (416)-266-4404 Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Jerrett Funeral Homes 660 Kennedy Road Toronto , ON M1K2B5

BACK, EMILY (nee WOTHERSPOON) Passed away peacefully at Michael Garron (formerly Toronto East General) Hospital, surrounded with love on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in her 91st year. Survived by her loving daughter and best friend, Debbie; devoted grandson, Brian Knapp (Christie and great-grandsons, Ben and Sam); cousin, Martin Campbell; as well as brother-in-law, Wib Back (Mary and family); and sister-in-law, Pat Back and family; many dear nieces and nephews; neighbours and friends. Predeceased by Gord, her beloved husband of 67 years; loving daughter Nancy and son-in-law Allan Knapp; dear sister Mary Hinton (Eric); brother Robert Wotherspoon (Peg); as well as many dearly departed extended family, friends and neighbours. Many thanks to the compassionate care provided by the tireless team at the Ina Grafton Gage Home where Emily lived out the final few months of her struggle with Dementia and special thanks to niece, Carol Walker and nephew, Tom Hinton, for their ongoing love and support. She formed special bonds with many who warmed her heart with the gift of time. Her kind, gentle smile and compassion for others will be sadly missed. A memorial visitation and celebration of her life will commence at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Road, Scarborough. Donations may be made to The Alzheimer Society of Toronto or to a charity of choice. Her final resting place will be with Gord in Guelph, Ontario, near Nancy and Allan, whose spirits live on in our Hearts.



