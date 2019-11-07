Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EMILY ELIZABETH ANNE YESKOO. View Sign Obituary

YESKOO, EMILY ELIZABETH ANNE With immensely broken hearts, we announce that our precious Emily slipped out of her Mom's loving arms into those of God on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. What fullness of life she lived in 26 years, in spite of a massively debilitating disease, MLD, which suddenly overtook her at age 8. As she rapidly lost her ability to swallow, eat, speak, walk or do anything for herself, she never lost her grace. Her persistent zest for life against daunting odds inspired countless others. Time and time again, she arose from death's doorstep. She forged her own imprint on all facets of her extraordinary medical community and Toronto's Pediatric Hospice, Emily's House is named after her. A multitude of people around the world who have followed her story for years join her parents, Paul and Lindsey, and siblings, Christopher (Ashley) and Madeleine, in mourning this inestimable loss and that smile which not only lit up rooms and disarmed and broke down walls, but which also stirred the heavens. She leaves behind the richest of legacies. A Special Gathering in Emily's Honour will be held in the Tyndale University Chapel, 3377 Bayview Ave., Toronto, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.

