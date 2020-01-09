|
KOLARIK, EMILY May 1, 1930 - January 6, 2020 Peacefully in her sleep at home on Monday, January 6, 2020. Emily Kolarik (nee Vrablik) in her 90th year. Beloved wife of Paul for 69 years. Devoted mother of Linda Marek (John), Nancy Law, Ken Kolarik (Deborah) and Cathy Relf (David). Predeceased by son, Robert Kolarik (Lorri). Loving grandmother of Bob Marek (Jen), Ron Marek (Angela), Stephanie Leonard, Kim Taksa (Adam), Erin Frankish, Steven Relf, Daniel Birks and David Birks. Proud great-grandmother of Ethan, Jaslyne, Peter, Brett, Chloe, Lucas, Liam and Tyson. Emily was born in Montreal, the only child of John and Anna Vrablik. She was much loved and will be dearly missed by her large family and many friends. Visitation to be held at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), Etobicoke, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. Funeral Service at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 2705 Islington Avenue, Etobicoke, on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , Ontario Lung Association or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences and directions can be found at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020