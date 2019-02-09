KONDUR, Emily It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Emily on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of John for 55 years. Loving mother of Rob and proud grandmother of Jessica. Dear sister of Stan and the late Eddy. Emily will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law Joan (Gord) and brother-in-law Ron and her special friend Keely. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Islington and Kipling Aves.), from 6-9 p.m. Sunday. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
(416) 231-2283
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019