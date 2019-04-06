Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Louise UMLAUF. View Sign

UMLAUF, Emily Louise December 1, 1923 - April 1, 2019 Peacefully in sleep in her 96th year at the Ina Grafton Gage Nursing Home, with her daughters Linda and Vicky. Louise was born in Clipston, England to Dulcie and Harold Bright and as an ingenue was named Lady Clipston. She met Miroslav (Michael) Umlauf, a soldier in the Czechoslovak army, during World War II when he was stationed near her village. They married in 1945 and immigrated to Canada with their young daughters in 1953, settling in Toronto. Louise worked at the Toronto Public Library Beaches branch for more than 30 years, where she was known for her smile and friendly demeanour. She and Michael travelled extensively and often visited their Florida home in Boca Raton. Louise was predeceased by Michael, brother Alec and sister Pat. Louise is survived by daughters Linda Babich (Paul) and Vicky Stott (late Greg). She is also survived by grandchildren Nigel Babich (Liz) in Cambridge, England, Amanda Wood (David) and Jeremy Stott of Toronto. She was the great-grandmother to Ethan, Lola and Ruby Wood and to Samuel, Maeve and Iver Babich. Cremation has taken place. The family wishes to thank the staff at Ina Grafton Gage Nursing Home and caregivers Ruth, Juliette and Vimla for their compassion and friendship. Family and Friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E., Scarborough, 416-267-8229) on Saturday, April 13th, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Toronto Public Library or the charity of your choice.



