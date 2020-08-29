1/1
Emily McINTOSH
McINTOSH, Emily (nee YOUNG) February 13, 1921 - August 21, 2020 Emily passed away peacefully at the age of 99 at True Davidson Acres with her daughter Margaret beside her. Emily was born in Glasgow Scotland, one of ten surviving children of William and Margaret Young. She was predeceased by her husband Alex and 9 siblings. She is survived by daughter Margaret, grandchildren Thomas and Krista (Frog) and great-grandchildren Teyo and Toshi. Also, by many nieces and nephews and their children in Australia, Canada, the US, Scotland, England and New Zealand. An obituary and guestbook for Emily is available at www. mcdbrownscarb.ca including details of her celebration of life.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
