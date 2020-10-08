STRAUB (SELESNIC), Emily Olga Peacefully, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 86, our dear mother, Emily, passed into the presence of her Lord. Beloved wife of the late George Straub. Loving mother of Gene (Lesley), John (Marilyn) and Edward (Cherie). Cherished Baba of Rebecca, Jeff (Caitlin), Sarah, Amy, Lily and Jacob. Great-Grandma of Brynn and Colton. Dear sister of Orest and the late Ernie. Emily will be fondly remembered by her family and friends. The family wishes to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Woodhall Care Community for their care and compassion. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue, Toronto. For visitation times and online condolences, please visit newediukfuneralhome.com