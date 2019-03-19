SULLIVAN, Emily Paulette Passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in her 80th year. She is survived by her loving husband David. Her beloved children Richard, Marylynn (Dennis), Timothy, Cheryl (Paul) and Tracey (Lynn); and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister to Tina and John. Visitation will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R 5G1 on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service to take place at Chapel Ridge on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with 1 hour of visitation prior. Donations may be made in memory of Emily to the . Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
