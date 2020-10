LIN, Emily Ping Died unexpectedly in hospital, on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Luton, UK. Emily is survived by partner Paul McMahon; parents Su Fang and Ellick Lin; brother Stanley (Christina); and nieces Emma and Mai, of Ottawa. Emily will be remembered by her caring UK family as well as all her family and friends in Canada, Germany, Taiwan, UK, and the USA. A funeral will be held in the UK on October 16th at 1 p.m. (BST). Donations can be made at www.emilylin.muchloved.com