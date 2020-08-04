EMILY YOUNG

YOUNG, EMILY Member of Albert Street Gospel Hall, Oshawa Peacefully passed into Glory to be with her Lord and Saviour at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, with her loving daughter, Linda, by her side. Reunited with her late husband Gordon. Will be lovingly remembered by her son-in-law Bill MacKenzie, her extended family and her many friends. Visitation will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Please call the funeral home at 905-443-3376 to reserve your time for attendance for the visitation. MASKS REQUIRED. The service will be by invitation only and will be held on Thursday, August 6th, at 1:00 p.m. The interment will follow at Mount Lawn Cemetery. If desired, donations to the CNIB would be preferred, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca
