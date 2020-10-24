1/1
EMMA GYALLAY-PAP
GYALLAY-PAP, EMMA Affectionately known as Emmy, at 101 years young, she had a long, rich life, filled with drama, adventure and much love. Emma always had the most charming smile, was always ready for mischief, loved parties and dancing, and loved to travel. Emma, with her husband Dominic (Dodo) and daughter Christine, came to Canada in 1951 via Bucharest, Budapest and Vienna, fleeing the communist regime. Through hard work and many sacrifices, they made a good life for themselves, first in Montreal and then in Toronto. Emma held varied positions, from event planning in Montreal, to running her own real estate company in Toronto, also helping organize global conferences with her daughter. She was always open to business opportunities even in her 90s. Not being a natural athlete didn't stop her from being an avid swimmer, skier, tennis player and more. She taught daughter, granddaughter and great-grandson to swim and turned them into water rats. Above all, she loved people, she loved to entertain and all that caring and love was reciprocated. Emma will be missed and forever remembered and loved by many people - daughter Christine (Vincent), granddaughter Kirstin (Marc), grandson Kadin, and all her extended relatives, in-laws, step-relatives and dear, dear friends all over the world. Emma passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020 at Michael Garron Hospital. A big thank you to Dr. V. and staff in the ER department, to Chaplain Jordan, and to staff on 2B in the Cardiac Unit. Of course, special thanks go to everyone at Leaside Retirement Residence where Emma spent her last year - especially all the amazing people on the 2nd floor. Due to Covid-19, there will only be a small service and burial at this time, but as soon as possible, there will be a large celebration of Emma and her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society are appreciated. Memories can be shared at www.humphreymiles.com.


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
