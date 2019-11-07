GERO, EMMA LOUISA TALBOT MARSHALL Matriarch Emma Louisa Talbot - Marshall Gero, born April 27, 1917, daughter of the late Emma and Fred Talbott, passed away at 102 years on October 12, 2019 at Bridgepoint Health Centre. She is survived by her many children, stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husbands, Aubrey Marshall, John Gero, daughters Maye Talbot and Dolly Marshall, son Russel Marshall, stepson Junior Marshall, nephew Fred Talbot, grandson Ricky Marshall, sister Irene Toussaint, brothers Jack Fortune, William Talbot, Rudolph Talbot. Memorial Service to be held November 21st, 2:00 p.m. at Parkdale United Church, 171 Dunn Ave., Toronto, ON. Condolences to the family can be made to [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2019