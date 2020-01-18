Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
St. George's Greek Orthodox Church
115 Bond Street
Toronto, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EMMANUEL DAMIANAKIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EMMANUEL (MANOS) DAMIANAKIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EMMANUEL (MANOS) DAMIANAKIS Obituary
DAMIANAKIS, EMMANUEL (MANOS) May 19, 1925 - January 15, 2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, at the age of 94. Loving and devoted husband of Anastasia Damianakis for 62 years. Beloved father to Falia, Mary, Thecla. Dear brother to deceased siblings, Panagioti and Nicholas Damianakis; son to the late Constantine and Garifalia Damianakis and part of the family lineage of the first Greek Stathakis families to immigrate to Canada. He leaves behind his loving sisters-in-law, Chrisoula and Matoula Damianakis, nephews, nieces, and relatives in Greece. Emmanuel was born in St. Nicholas/Neapolis, Greece and came to Canada in 1950. He was a hardworking businessman, florist, and philanthropist, having established The Spring Flower Shop & Greenhouses Ltd. for 50 years on the Danforth in Toronto. His generosity, kindness to others, love and devotion to the Greek Orthodox Church, the Greek Community, Canada, and his native home of Greece, earned him the respect and admiration of his many friends and customers. He will be sadly missed by many. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 1:00 – 3:00 and 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19th. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20th at 11:30 a.m. at the St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 115 Bond Street, Toronto. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EMMANUEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -