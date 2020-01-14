|
GHARGHOURY, PE, ENPC, PhD., Emmanuel August 28, 1933 - January 12, 2020 Passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, January 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Marie, nee Kerba, his sons Peter Albert and Mark Andrew (Sally Canario), his grandchildren Luke Thor, Stephen Emmanuel, Rachael Kayla and Dylan Matthew, his brothers Basil (Gabrielle) and Pierre (Soheir). Resting at the R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, where the family will receive on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 12 noon. The funeral service will commence Thursday at 12 noon in the funeral chapel. Interment will follow at York Cemetery. Donations to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, Sunnybrook Health Science Centre or the . Online tributes at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 14, 2020