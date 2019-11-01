SIGALAS, Emmanuel 1930 - 2019 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Emmanuel Sigalas on October 28, 2019 at Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill. Beloved husband of Evanthia Sigalas of 64 years. Loving father (Baba) of son John (Elena), daughter Mary (Mark), and extremely proud grandfather (Papou) to Emmanuel, George, Jason and Alex. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Elgin Mills Funeral Centre, 1591 Elgin Mills Road East, Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1M9. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019, 10 a.m., at St. Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church, 11323 Warden Avenue, Markham, ON L6C 1M9. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hill House Hopice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 1, 2019