MONTEBELLO, EMMANUELA (Emma) 1931 - 2019 Sadly passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Montebello. Predeceased by her son Frank Montebello. Loving mother of Maryann (Mike), James (Lorie) and Raymond (Celia). She will be sadly missed by her cherished grandchildren Jason, Jonathan, Mark, Jessica, Amanda, Nicholas, Alex, Matthew, Erika and the late Kristina. Loving great-grandmother to Thomas and Mia. The family would like to thank the staff of Villa Leonardo Gambin for all their care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue, Toronto (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church, 8500 Islington Avenue, Woodbridge, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Burial to take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery following funeral mass. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 12, 2019