1/1
Emmy KLIMKAT
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KLIMKAT, Emmy Emmy Klimkat passed away peacefully in her sleep at Sunnybrook Hospital on November 27. Emmy was born on April 3, 1924, near the town of Tilsit in the former German province of East Prussia (today the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad). In the winter of 1944-45, she left East Prussia to work in Berlin, not knowing then that she could never return home again. After some years in Frankfurt, she immigrated to Canada in 1952. She worked in Toronto as a file clerk first at the Registrar General's Office and then at OHIP. She retired in 1989. Over time, she built up a strong network of colleagues and friends. Her neighbours were also valued. In her latter years, she appreciated attending weekly social events at the Anne Johnson Health Station. Being independent was important to her and she lived alone in her two-story house until the very end. She was one of the very last speakers of her native East Prussian dialect. Emmy had a tremendous heart for animals. Alongside her beloved dogs and cats, she sometimes rescued injured ducks, squirrels or pigeons and nursed them back to health. A private memorial limited to 10 people will be held at Giffen Mack Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Toronto Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
2570 Danforth Ave
Toronto, ON M4C1L3
4166983121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved