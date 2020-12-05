KLIMKAT, Emmy Emmy Klimkat passed away peacefully in her sleep at Sunnybrook Hospital on November 27. Emmy was born on April 3, 1924, near the town of Tilsit in the former German province of East Prussia (today the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad). In the winter of 1944-45, she left East Prussia to work in Berlin, not knowing then that she could never return home again. After some years in Frankfurt, she immigrated to Canada in 1952. She worked in Toronto as a file clerk first at the Registrar General's Office and then at OHIP. She retired in 1989. Over time, she built up a strong network of colleagues and friends. Her neighbours were also valued. In her latter years, she appreciated attending weekly social events at the Anne Johnson Health Station. Being independent was important to her and she lived alone in her two-story house until the very end. She was one of the very last speakers of her native East Prussian dialect. Emmy had a tremendous heart for animals. Alongside her beloved dogs and cats, she sometimes rescued injured ducks, squirrels or pigeons and nursed them back to health. A private memorial limited to 10 people will be held at Giffen Mack Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Toronto Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store