Service Information

Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto , ON M4T 2V8
(416)-485-9129

Memorial service
12:30 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto , ON M4T 2V8

Obituary

HOMBURGER, Emmy Therese It is with deep sadness that the family announces Emmy passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019 in her home in Toronto, Ontario at the age of 85. Recently predeceased by her beloved husband Walter Homburger. Dearly loved mother of son Michael Homburger (Olivia), daughter Lisa Noel (Richard). Oma will be sadly missed by her four grandchildren Ella and Oscar Homburger and Sara and James Noel. Predeceased by her brothers Kurt and Gustav Schmid. Loving sister-in-law to Sylvia Schmid and Aunt to Krista Schmid (Christian) and Karin Reid (Cameron) with their loving children Adrian, Marco and Juliette. Emmy will be fondly remembered for her passion and love of the arts, and sadly missed by those whose lives she touched. The family wishes to thank the staff of Christie Gardens Assisted Living and all the caregivers and support workers who helped Emmy over the years. A Memorial Reception will take place at MOUNT PLEASANT FUNERAL CENTRE, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto (east gate entrance, north of St. Clair Ave., 416-485-5572) on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.



