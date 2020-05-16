BURKE, ENA GRACE (nee BAILEY) Ena died peacefully on May 10, 2020, at the age of ninety-three. She was a loving mother to Ken, Alan (Jan), Rita (Gary) and Carol (Jim). She was the treasured grandmother to James (Hannah), Michael, Gage (Hayley), Shara, Kirby, Colin (Samantha), Lisa and Katherine. Ena was also a dear friend to many and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Ena was born in 1927 in London, England, to Horace and Ada Bailey. She immigrated to Montreal in 1953, where she met and married Michael Thomas Burke (predeceased). Shortly after, the couple moved to Pincourt, Quebec, where her children grew up. Ena moved to Toronto in 1981 and finished her working career with the Ontario Government. Ena had an amazing ability to see the bright side of every situation. She was incredibly resilient, epitomizing the wartime slogan of "Keep Calm and Carry On." She was noted for her fair-mindedness and determination in the face of adversity. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.koprivataylor.com. The family may be contacted through the funeral home by email at kopriva@eol.ca or by phone at: 905-844-2600.



