STOWE, Ena Grace (nee ANDERSON) April 5, 1925 - February 16, 2019 Ena passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019, at the age of 93. Ena served in the RCAF (WD) at Headquarters Bomber Command during WWII. Predeceased by Bill Stowe, she is survived by her cherished children: Bill, Peter (Kathy), Vicky (Paul) and Stephen (Karin). Grandmother to her beloved six grandsons: Jimmy (Michelle), Brad (Brittany), Matthew (Meagan), Benjamin, Jonathan and Daniel; great-granddaughters: Madyson, Isla and Morgan; and very special friends June of California and Rhonda of Minnesota. Ena lived a rich life in the Toronto area with her family, work and volunteer activities, but would like to make a special thanks to Peter and Kathy for their hospitality through the years over many cups of tea; to Vicky and Paul for her special role in raising Ben and Daniel; and above all to her daughter Vicky for her care and support in her advanced years. If anyone wishes to make a donation in Ena's memory, her favourite charity was St. Johns Rehab Hospital, Sunnybrook - where she has been an active volunteer for the past 15 years until December 2018. Respecting Ena's wishes, there will be no visitation or service.



6150 Yonge Street

North York , ON M2M 3W9

(416) 221-1159

