RYAN, Ena Helen (nee KIDD) Peacefully passed in Maureen's arms on November 21, 2019 in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack (1984). Loving mother of Maureen (Mike), Gayle (Tom), proud Grandmother of Jennifer, Leslie and Tara. Great-Grandmother to Jack, MacKenzie and Alex. Helen lived her life to the fullest without regrets. She was always full of love and laughter and never left a great story untold. Helen dedicated her life to her family and serving her Royal Canadian Legion, Beaches Branch 42. She was a Life Time Member with 59 years of service to her Branch and Veterans. Helen was awarded the prestigious Meritorious Service Award for her years of dedication. Helen will be fondly remembered by her family, friends and Comrades. In Helens memory, donations can be made to your local The Royal Canadian Legion – Poppy Fund. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 905-898-2100. Online condolences may be placed at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019