Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ENDEL LUIK. View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Obituary

LUIK, ENDEL Endel Luik passed away on June 3, 2019, in his 95th year after a lengthy hospital stay. He is dearly missed by his children Ene Christina, Arne (Lois) and Epp (Toomas), his grandchildren Ivo, Joseph, Pia, John and Thomas as well as extended family in Estonia, Sweden and the United States. He was predeceased by his adored wife, Hilja. Endel was born in Estonia and when World War II erupted, fought fiercely for freedom in Estonia and Finland, as a member of the Flying Finns. He emigrated from Sweden to Canada and was a proud Canadian. He was our strength and support and was greatly beloved by his family and many friends. We will cherish his memory in our hearts forever. A funeral service will be held at Morley Bedford Funeral Services, 159 Eglinton Ave. West on Saturday, June 8th at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Lunch will be served after the service, with interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery to follow. If desired, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.



LUIK, ENDEL Endel Luik passed away on June 3, 2019, in his 95th year after a lengthy hospital stay. He is dearly missed by his children Ene Christina, Arne (Lois) and Epp (Toomas), his grandchildren Ivo, Joseph, Pia, John and Thomas as well as extended family in Estonia, Sweden and the United States. He was predeceased by his adored wife, Hilja. Endel was born in Estonia and when World War II erupted, fought fiercely for freedom in Estonia and Finland, as a member of the Flying Finns. He emigrated from Sweden to Canada and was a proud Canadian. He was our strength and support and was greatly beloved by his family and many friends. We will cherish his memory in our hearts forever. A funeral service will be held at Morley Bedford Funeral Services, 159 Eglinton Ave. West on Saturday, June 8th at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Lunch will be served after the service, with interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery to follow. If desired, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close