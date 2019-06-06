LUIK, ENDEL Endel Luik passed away on June 3, 2019, in his 95th year after a lengthy hospital stay. He is dearly missed by his children Ene Christina, Arne (Lois) and Epp (Toomas), his grandchildren Ivo, Joseph, Pia, John and Thomas as well as extended family in Estonia, Sweden and the United States. He was predeceased by his adored wife, Hilja. Endel was born in Estonia and when World War II erupted, fought fiercely for freedom in Estonia and Finland, as a member of the Flying Finns. He emigrated from Sweden to Canada and was a proud Canadian. He was our strength and support and was greatly beloved by his family and many friends. We will cherish his memory in our hearts forever. A funeral service will be held at Morley Bedford Funeral Services, 159 Eglinton Ave. West on Saturday, June 8th at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Lunch will be served after the service, with interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery to follow. If desired, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 6, 2019