SUTT, ENE SHIRLEY (nee REBANE) B.Mus., B. Ed., Ret . Toronto District School Board December 29, 1950 - May 13, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ene Sutt (nee Rebane) after a lengthy illness. What began as a heartwarming performance of an eight-year-old Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz, inspired a lifetime love of music and the fine arts… a passion, which she successfully instilled in legions of young minds during her 34-year teaching career, and earlier as a teen on the playgrounds of her Hamilton hometown. A gifted piano major, she joined the faculty of Fisherville Junior High in 1980. She quickly made the music room her own, with her unique blend of patience, knowledge and cheerful good humour. Countless school talent shows, band trips and team building events followed over the next 32 years. Returning alumni couldn't wait to share stories about their latest exploits and how valuable her contribution to their lives had been. Many went on to teaching careers, just like "Missus Sutt." Ene was preceded in death by her parents, Hans (2001) and Helju (2013) Rebane. She is survived by her former husband and the father of her son, Juri Sutt, her companion, Bill Papageorgiou, her son, Michael (Heidi) Sutt of Lockport, NY and her grandsons, William, Cole, Grady and Maxwell, also of Lockport. She is also survived by a brother Eddie (Enely) Rebane, of Port Moody, BC, two nieces, Lisa and Heili (Steve), of BC, and many family and friends in Canada, the United States and Estonia. There will be a private graveside service due to covid-19. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Niagara County SPCA of Niagara, NY 716-731-4368 or the Faculty of Music at the University of Western Ontario. Funeral arrangements are entrusted by Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home, 15 West Ave. N., Hamilton, ON L8L5B9.

Published in Toronto Star on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
May 16, 2020
Dear Ene! I will always remember you for your kind heart and a Great sense of Humor. It was always great to get together at the Fox & Firkin for "BEER, BILLIARDS & BLABS" as you liked to say. I am so glad that we stayed in touch over the past many years. Rest In Peace-Dearest ENEKENE!
Alar Karuks
Friend
May 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Fond memories of earlier years, as well as reconnecting again at the Latvian Centre BBQs. Condolences to the family. RIP Ene.
Anne Keelmann
Friend
