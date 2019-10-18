DE FREITAS, ENÊS It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Enês de Freitas (née Jardim) on October 16, 2019 at the age of 96, at Silverthorn Care Community in Mississauga. She was the wife of the late João de Freitas, the sister of João and Aleixo Jardim, sister-in-law of Olga Jardim, João and Cristina de Abreu, Fernando and Amália de Freitas, Arnaldo and Encarnação de Freitas. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all of her nieces and nephews and their children. She came to Canada from Madeira, Portugal in 1959. Enês was a nursing assistant and loved working with her family on home projects and enjoyed travelling with family to Portugal and Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Visitation is Friday, October 18th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and the Funeral Mass is Saturday, October 19th at 9:15 a.m. Both take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery and Funeral Home. Special thanks to the compassionate staff at Silverthorn Care Community.

