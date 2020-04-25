BELFORD, ENID ALICE October 7, 1938 - April 16, 2020 Enid passed away peacefully at the St. Catherine's General Hospital from complications from COVID-19. She is lovingly remembered by her cherished husband, Harold Shaw. Enid's loss is deeply felt by her family: brother Fred (Lorna) and sister Marie (Gino), nieces and nephews, Jeanne, Mark, Kristi, Pina and Lisa, grandnieces and grandnephews, Victoria, Olivia, Francesco, Shawn, Leonardo and Lorenzo. Enid grew up in Port Credit, the daughter of Charles and Jean (Chandler) Belford. She graduated as a registered nurse at Toronto Western Hospital in 1960 where she worked for several years. In the 1970's, Enid moved to Niagara Falls and continued her nursing career across the border in New York State. Heartfelt gratitude is extended to Todd Shaw, Harold's nephew, who regularly facilitated visits between Enid and Harold, to Major Renee Clark (Salvation Army) who supported Enid and continues to support Harold with her generous and healing faith, to the courageous nurses and doctors at the hospital who cared for and comforted Enid throughout her illness and in her final hours and to the many staff at Lundy Manor who gave her the treasured gift of honest friendship. Cremation was provided by Morse and Son Funeral Home. Enid's final resting place will be at the beautiful Fairview Cemetery in Niagara Falls. The Lord's my Shepherd, I'll not want; He makes me down to lie In pastures green; he leadeth me The quiet waters by. Yea, though I walk in death's dark vale; Yet will I fear no ill; For Thou art with me, and Thy rod And staff me comfort still.

