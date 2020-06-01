SILLS, ENID ELIZABETH (nee WALMSLEY) Enid Sills (nee Walmsley) passed away peacefully in Peterborough, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She had just reached 90 years. She was born on April 17, 1930, in Chengdu, China, to missionary parents. Enid was a warm and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Enid was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Bruce Goodson Sills in 2014, and her two older brothers Glenn K. Walmsley and Omar J. Walmsley. She is survived by two loving daughters, Jennifer Franks (Jeff), and Laura Sills, and by her dear granddaughter Emily Franks; as well as her dear sister Marion Walker (Ken), and sisters-in-law Mary Walmsley and Liz Doble. There are numerous nieces, nephews, their spouses and extended family members and friends who will all miss her warm and thoughtful presence in their lives. In this time of physical distancing, the date for a Celebration of Enid's Life will be announced to the family for a time likely in early Fall. Guests are encouraged to check York Cemetery's website for details regarding a specific date and time.



