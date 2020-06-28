TURRIN, ENIS (nee CORONA) It is with great sorrow and sadness we announce the sudden passing of Enis Turrin (nee Corona), on the morning of June 26, 2020, due to heart failure. Larger than life, Enis was born in Toronto on November 26, 1932, to parents Elisa Corona and Vittorio Valoppi. Fondly remembered and lovingly missed by her husband Luigi Turrin; sons, Victor (Silvana) and David (Angela); grandsons, Remy, Anthony and Max; brother George Corona (the late Claudette); many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends, Arrigo and Yolanda Piccoli; and the late Ernesto and Gina Tonon. Longtime member of the Societa Femminile Friulana, she participated in many social events and was the life of the party. Catering many weddings, cooking was her passion. Even through many health issues, she maintained her sense of humour and passion for life. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honour can be made to Humber River Regional Hospital or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private funeral and entombment will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home and Cemetery on Tuesday, June 30th. Online condolences can be left at catholic-cemeteries.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 28, 2020.