ENIS TURRIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ENIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TURRIN, ENIS (nee CORONA) It is with great sorrow and sadness we announce the sudden passing of Enis Turrin (nee Corona), on the morning of June 26, 2020, due to heart failure. Larger than life, Enis was born in Toronto on November 26, 1932, to parents Elisa Corona and Vittorio Valoppi. Fondly remembered and lovingly missed by her husband Luigi Turrin; sons, Victor (Silvana) and David (Angela); grandsons, Remy, Anthony and Max; brother George Corona (the late Claudette); many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends, Arrigo and Yolanda Piccoli; and the late Ernesto and Gina Tonon. Longtime member of the Societa Femminile Friulana, she participated in many social events and was the life of the party. Catering many weddings, cooking was her passion. Even through many health issues, she maintained her sense of humour and passion for life. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honour can be made to Humber River Regional Hospital or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private funeral and entombment will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home and Cemetery on Tuesday, June 30th. Online condolences can be left at catholic-cemeteries.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved