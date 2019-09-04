DI PIETRANTONIO, ENNIO ROCCO August 16, 1943 - September 1, 2019 Surrounded by his family, peacefully passed away. Loving husband of Assunta (Forgione), adoring father of Grace (Gino), Gabriella (Steven) and Paolo (Katarina). Proud grandfather of Giulia, Noah, Adam, Cecilia, Giacomo and Luca. His unwavering love and support for his family will not be forgotten and he is forever loved. Visitation will be on Friday, September 6th 2-4 and 6-9 p.m., Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke. A Funeral Mass will commence at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 7th at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 11873 The Gore Road, Brampton. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 4, 2019