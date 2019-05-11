Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ENRICO "RICK" ALICANDRI. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary

ALICANDRI, ENRICO "RICK" It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Enrico Alicandri. Rick left us peacefully on May 7, 2019, at the age of 69, while residing at the Kensington Hospice in Toronto, Ontario. Rick is now reunited with his loving parents Angelo and Velia and will be profoundly missed by his loving daughter Elaina, sisters Pina (Alfredo) and Mary (Sam deceased) and brother Gino (Denise). He was a proud uncle to Gigliola, Sara, Monica, Anthony, Thomas, Steven and Robert; devoted godfather to Ethan; best buddy to his cousin Ron; second dad to Tracy; and cherished friend to so many. Rick touched lives through his generosity to devote time and energy to any endeavor, the quick "one-liners" that could transform any moment into laughter and his love of sharing stories of all the things that touched his own life with anyone he thought might need to hear them. Donations in his memory to Princess Margaret Hospital or Kensington Hospice, would be appreciated by the family. A celebration of Rick's life will be held on Monday, May 13th at the Marshall Funeral Home at 10366 Yonge Street in Richmond Hill, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. Reception to follow. There will also be a friendship gathering in his memory, at his home on Wednesday, May 15th between 7-9 p.m.

