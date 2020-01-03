Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
(416) 241-4618
Resources
More Obituaries for ENRICO SPIZZIRRI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ENRICO SPIZZIRRI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ENRICO SPIZZIRRI Obituary
SPIZZIRRI, ENRICO Peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age 88. Beloved husband of Gina Spizzirri for 61 years. Loving father of Lori Parolin (Paul), Daniela Burleigh (Gerry), and the late Frank. Cherished nonno of Natalie, Vince, Sabrina, Frank, Eric (Stephanie), and Sonya (John). Loving father-in-law to Dorothe. Greatly missed by his sister Eugenia Foliero. Enrico is predeceased by his parents and by his four brothers. Enrico will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Friday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard de Clairvaux Catholic Church, 1789 Lawrence Ave. West, Toronto, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ENRICO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -