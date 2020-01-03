|
SPIZZIRRI, ENRICO Peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age 88. Beloved husband of Gina Spizzirri for 61 years. Loving father of Lori Parolin (Paul), Daniela Burleigh (Gerry), and the late Frank. Cherished nonno of Natalie, Vince, Sabrina, Frank, Eric (Stephanie), and Sonya (John). Loving father-in-law to Dorothe. Greatly missed by his sister Eugenia Foliero. Enrico is predeceased by his parents and by his four brothers. Enrico will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Friday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard de Clairvaux Catholic Church, 1789 Lawrence Ave. West, Toronto, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 3, 2020